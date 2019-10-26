× Apartment targeted in Chollas Creek shooting

SAN DIEGO — A shooting was reported Saturday night in the Chollas Creek neighborhood, authorities said.

Police responded at 10:05 p.m. to reports of a shooting along the 3600 block of Altadena Avenue, not far from John Marshall Elementary School.

San Diego police said they found several shell casings from different weapons when they arrived at the scene.

The shooter or shooters targeted an apartment on Altadena Avenue but did not injure any people, police said.

Police were investigating and said no descriptions of the shooter or shooters were immediately available.