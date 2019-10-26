SDG&E denies downed line caused San Marcos fire

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — San Diego Gas & Electric Saturday denied media reports that a three-acre brush fire was sparked by a downed power line.

The fire at 3:30 a.m. Friday prompted the evacuation of about 100 residents near Plateau Avenue and South Twin Oaks Valley Road, San Marcos Fire Marshal Jason Nailon said.

SDG&E spokeswoman Denice Menard said Saturday that reports on the cause of the fire were incorrect.

“Media reports that a downed power line caused the three-acre brush fire in San Marcos are not accurate,” Menard said in a statement. “SDG&E did not have any downed wires in the area near the fire.”

Cal Fire and San Marcos Fire Department crews knocked down the flames within 30 minutes.

A power outage was reported at 3:26 a.m. Friday affecting about 2,979 customers in the area. Power was restored at 6 p.m., SDG&E said.

At 6:15 a.m. Friday, Cal State San Marcos announced it had cancelled all classes and closed all offices because of the outage.

