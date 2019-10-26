Residents concerned over loss of landline service during power outages

SAN DIEGO – While thousands of residents experienced power outages this week, some families said they lost cell service and even landline service.

In more rural areas like Alpine, residents told FOX 5 there are many who keep landlines as a backup.

“Many people in this area do keep landlines, and they should,” said Khristy Nicolaysen, who also lost power during the shutoffs. “They should be able to have a landline to have something they can depend on.”

Nicolaysen said her landline went down hours after she lost power on Thursday. “When that happens we are stranded out here. We live at the end of a road with one way out,” she said. “There’s no way to get any information if there’s a fire.”

Nicolaysen said she contacted AT&T, who sent a technician to investigate the problem. “He said, ‘Ma’am, you don’t have phone service because the power is out.’ I said, ‘I realize this,'” Nicolaysen said. “He also informed me that the battery backup for this area was only approximately six hours.”

In response, AT&T released this statement to FOX 5:

“We continue to communicate with the power companies and move quickly to keep our customers connected during this planned power shutdown. Prior to the event, we deployed and staged additional equipment, like generators, throughout the region for quick deployment. We are committed to keeping our customers connected and will respond quickly to restore service if needed.”

Nicolaysen said she wants to see better backup for the landlines. “I believe people aren’t aware of this danger. I believe that people don’t realize that there’s just almost no communication, if any, in this area when we lose power,” Nicolaysen said.