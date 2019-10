× Crews battle 2-alarm apartment complex fire

SAN DIEGO — Crews battled a two-alarm structure fire at an apartment complex near the I-805 freeway.

The fire started at 47th Street and Oceanview Boulevard in the Lincoln Park neighborhood around 9:45 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were on the scene.

Firefighters had the fire knocked down by 9:57 a.m.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

It is unknown if there are any injuries in the fire.