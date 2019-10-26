× Chopper rescues man stranded on mountain

SAN DIEGO — A man was rescued by firefighters after becoming stranded on Otay Mountain.

It happened around 8 a.m. Saturday. According to Cal Fire, the man was dehydrated.

“We used our helicopter to drop water bottles to him,” said Patrick Walker, battalion chief for Cal Fire in San Diego County. “Then we airlifted him off the mountain.” He was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

Walker added it was possible the man was an undocumented immigrant due to the location he was discovered in.

“There is a history of that there,” said Walker.

Firefighters called in the U.S. Border Patrol to assist and investigate.