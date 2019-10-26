× Apartment complex catches fire in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A two-alarm fire Saturday damaged multiple apartments and firefighters rescued a dog, fire officials said.

The fire began at 1:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 7300 block of Caminito Puerto, near La Costa Avenue and Rancho Santa Fe Road, according to the Carlsbad Fire Department.

The fire was contained to a couple of units, but there was damage to several other units.

Crews just put out a fire at a complex in Carlsbad.@fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/ABhwovO3lv — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) October 26, 2019

Firefighters from San Marcos, Encinitas, Rancho Santa Fe and Vista assisted the Carlsbad Fire Department in putting out the fire.

There were no injuries. Firefighters rescued one dog, officials said.