Apartment complex catches fire in Carlsbad

An apartment complex in Carlsbad caught fire Saturday afternoon, causing damage to several units.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A two-alarm fire Saturday damaged multiple apartments and firefighters rescued a dog, fire officials said.

The fire began at 1:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 7300 block of Caminito Puerto, near La Costa Avenue and Rancho Santa Fe Road, according to the Carlsbad Fire Department.

The fire was contained to a couple of units, but there was damage to several other units.

Firefighters from San Marcos, Encinitas, Rancho Santa Fe and Vista assisted the Carlsbad Fire Department in putting out the fire.

There were no injuries. Firefighters rescued one dog, officials said.

