Leaping flames briefly threaten apartment building

SAN DIEGO -- A brush fire sent leaping flames up a hillside along the freeway near Golden Hill Friday morning, briefly forcing residents to evacuate their apartments.

The blaze started around 6:15 a.m. on a brushy hillside on the westbound side of state Route 94 at 33rd Street, near Golden Hill and Fairmount Park.

An apartment building immediately across a freeway wall from the fire was evacuated but within about a half-hour, crews were able to extinguish the flames. Residents were allowed to return to the building, San Diego Fire Department confirmed.

Small bush fire at 94w and 30th st. All white smoke currently which is great news. Air drop helicopter flying over just in case it was needed.#commuter_carl #fox5sandiego #sandiegofreeways #SanDiegoCounty #morningtraffic #sdbrushfire #firefighters pic.twitter.com/AED1Kux7u0 — Commuter Carl FOX 5 (@Commuter_Carl) October 25, 2019

Two right lanes of the westbound side of the freeway were closed at 30th Street, Caltrans said. Check live traffic conditions here.

Crews planned to stay in the area for another hour to clear trash and other burned debris. SDFD thanked Heartland and National City fire departments for quickly helping them in the firefight.

The blaze came as thousands of San Diegans were without power as a fire danger precaution.

SkyFOX flew over the fire shortly after it broke out: