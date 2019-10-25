× Trolley replacement construction to begin downtown

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Association of Governments and the Metropolitan Transit System will begin two nights of construction Friday on a one-block section of C Street in downtown San Diego.

SANDAG and MTS crews are expected to work along C Street between Columbia and State streets from 11:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. both Friday and Saturday to replace a pair of poles that support the electrical lines on which the trolley runs. Work crews will also detour motorists around the area to Broadway during work hours.

Residents living nearby the block between Columbia and State can expect the use of work lights and required vehicle back-up alarm systems to ensure the safety of workers. According to SANDAG and MTS, workers will aim to minimize their use of distracting equipment during the two work windows.

The work is part of the SANDAG and MTS Orange Line Overhead Contact System Improvements Project, which the two agencies started in 2017 to repair and replace trolley electrical line supports that were first installed in 1985. The two agencies completed much of the work last year but have continued making additional repairs this year.