‘Suspicious’ fire rips through warehouse

Posted 10:28 PM, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:38PM, October 25, 2019
Data pix.

SAN DIEGO -- A fire that broke out inside a Barrio Logan warehouse Friday night is being investigated as suspicious, officials say.

Flames broke out around 8 p.m. inside the empty building in the 3500 block of Dalbergia Street and extended into the attic.

At least 60 firefighters from several agencies battled the blaze for more than 30 minutes before they were able to knock the fire down.

No one was inside at the time of the blaze, and no injuries were reported, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews were expected to stay at the scene for the next several hours to ensure the fire does not flare back up.

