Residents turn to resource centers on second day of power outages

SAN DIEGO -- Thousands of people experienced a second day of power outages as SDG&E cut power to customers in some areas "due to unsafe conditions."

Multiple community resource centers opened their doors to provide those affected with places to charge their devices, pick up ice and get information about the outages.

Strong winds remained consistent throughout the day, also raising concerns.

"It's scary at night," said Descanso resident Peggy Machado. "Last night it was just blowing hard all night."

Machado told FOX 5 this is not the first time she's experienced these weather conditions, but that didn't make them any less concerning. "It even makes it more nerve-wracking because we know what can happen," she said.

Like many of her neighbors, Friday was Machado's second day experiencing power outages.

SDG&E predicted power would be restored by 6 p.m. Saturday.