New evacuations ordered as Tick Fire burns in northern LA County

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- New evacuations were ordered Friday morning as the roughly 4,300-acre Tick Fire jumped the state Route 14 in the Sand Canyon area of Santa Clarita.

Officials have asked all Sand Canyon residents from state Route 14 to Placerita Canyon Road to evacuate, KTLA reports. Officials said the Fair Oaks area remains under voluntary orders.

The fire, which broke out about 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road in Agua, quickly burned toward Santa Clarita.

The fire prompted closures on state Route 14 Thursday night before flames eventually jumped to the other side early Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert about 2:30 a.m. for the closure of all lanes between Golden Valley and Escondido Canyon for an unknown duration.

The latest information from fire officials gave the exact size as 3,950 acres with 5% containment. At least six homes have been burned in the fire.

An update was expected to be provided by officials at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

A flare-up Friday morning in the blaze resulted in more homes catching fire.

One home was engulfed in flames about 4 a.m. in the 29500 Arches Lane. Gusty winds were blowing embers sideways and threatening other homes in the tightly packed neighborhood.

Smoke appeared to be coming from the attic space of at least one other home near the burning structure.

Mandatory evacuations in place

Mandatory evacuations were in place for about 40,000 people, according to fire officials. The following areas are listed under the orders:

Sand Canyon from state Route 14 to Placerita Canyon Road

South of Vasquez Canyon Road

North and east of Plum Canyon Road

North and east of Whites Canyon Road

North and east of Soledad Canyon Road

West of Agua Dulce

South and north of state Route 14

East of Sand Canyon Road

North of Placerita Canyon

West of Robinson Ranch Golf Course

West of Sequoia Road

Davenport Road east of Sierra Highway, including all streets off Davenport Road

Shelters are available to evacuees at College of the Canyons gym in Santa Clarita at 17200 Sierra Highway, and the Newhall Community Center at 22421 Market St.

Residents with small animals were being directed to Castaic Animal Care Center at 31044 North Charlie Canyon Road.

Large animals were being accepted at Pierce College in Woodland Hills, but the location was closed by 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Santa Clarita said it would be posting public safety updates on its emergency website.

School closures

Several school districts have canceled classes due to poor air quality Friday. The following schools have asked students to stay home until further notice:

William S. Hart Union High School District

Saugus Union School District

Castaic Union School District

Los Angeles Unified School Districts schools within the San Fernando Valley

Fillmore Unified School District

Mupu School District

Critical fire weather

The Santa Clarita area is under a red flag warning as gusty winds continue to blow Friday. High temperatures and low humidities are also making for critical fire weather conditions.

Gusts of 45-55 mph were expected to continue in the Tick Fire area through Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.