Multiple cars damaged after cattle create 'chaotic mess' on interstate

IDAHO — The Idaho State Police say four cows are dead after several cattle escaped and caused multiple crashes Thursday night on Interstate 15 just north of Malad.

ISP Sgt. Chris Bake told EastIdahoNews.com it was “a chaotic mess,” as the cows made their onto the interstate at exit 17 around 9 p.m. Two cars traveling southbound crashed into the animals, while a Honda CRV traveling northbound also crashed and went off the road causing airbags to be deployed.

Seconds later, the driver of a FedEx semi-truck pulling two trailers in the northbound lanes swerved to avoid the mess and ended up traveling across the median into southbound lanes before stopping on the side of the road, according to Bake.

Several drivers stopped to help round up the cattle and assist those involved in the wrecks, but Bake says nobody was seriously injured.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes were blocked for some time but Bake says the crashes all occurred within two to three minutes.

Idaho State Police are unsure of the exact location where the cattle escaped but troopers have spoken with the rancher and the animals have been taken care of.