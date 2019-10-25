× Man arrested on suspicion of stabbing victim over scooter

SAN DIEGO — A 31-year-old man was behind bars Friday morning on suspicion of stabbing a 43-year-old man in the Midway District during an argument over a stolen scooter, police said.

It happened shortly before 10:10 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot in the 3700 block of Camino Del Rio West, south of Interstate 8, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The two men got into an argument because the older man accused the younger man of stealing his scooter, then the younger man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper left arm, leaving him with a roughly 5-inch cut, the officer said.

Police responded to the scene and the suspect attempted to flee on foot, but officers chased him about two blocks and arrested him.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Heims said.

The 31-year-old man, later identified as Adrian David Diaz, was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, he said.