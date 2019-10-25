Hallmark’s Christmas movie season starts today

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Premieres of 40 Hallmark Christmas movies begin Friday evening with “A Merry Christmas Match” at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and continue through Dec. 28 with “New Year, New Me” on Hallmark Channel.

“A Merry Christmas Match” stars Ashley Newbrough, as Corey Calvin, who dreamt of becoming a big-city theater director, but settled for staying in her small hometown of Harmony helping her mother manage her late father’s antiques store and remaining as the creative director of the ski village’s annual Christmas pageant.

Real estate heir Ryder Donnelly (Kyle Dean Massey) walks into her shop after recently being selected as Los Angeles’ Hottest Holiday Bachelor. After initially finding herself put off by Donnelly’s big-city attitude, something sparks.

“A Merry Christmas Match” is the first of 16 new “Miracles of Christmas” movies debuting on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thursdays and Fridays through Dec. 20.

The first of 24 new Hallmark Channel “Countdown to Christmas” movies for 2019 will air 8 p.m. Saturday.

“Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” stars Jill Wagner as former interior designer Abbey Fuller, who traded the uncertainties of running a small business for a 9-5 job that lets her keep a consistent schedule for her 5-year- old son (Wyatt Hunt).

The cast also includes Donna Mills as a wealthy widow who wants Abbey to decorate her family’s estate, which recently became home to her son (Matthew Davis).

Coinciding with Friday’s start of the premieres of Hallmark Christmas movies is the return of Hallmark Channel Radio to SiriusXM. The channel features Christmas music and carols introduced by stars of Hallmark movies.