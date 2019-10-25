Breaking News: Brush fire breaks out in Valley Center

Fire breaks out in Valley Center

Posted 1:28 PM, October 25, 2019, Updated at 02:19PM, October 25, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire quickly burned six acres in Valley Center Friday afternoon, Cal Fire officials said.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. on Cole Grade Lane at Miller Lane, not long after firefighters stopped the forward spread of a fire that burned 97 acres in Ramona Friday morning.

Cal Fire officials said the fire had burned six acres as of 1:30 p.m.

A temporary evacuation center was established at the Valley Center Community Center, located at 28246 Lilac Road, as authorities began evacuation orders. Large animal evacuation assistance was available by calling the County’s Department of Animal Services at 619-236-2341.

Authorities said road closures were in effect along Valley Center road at Miller Road, Cole Grade Road and West Oak Glen Road.

