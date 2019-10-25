Fast-moving wildfire triggers evacuations, highway closure in Ramona

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire spread rapidly in the Ramona area of northeast San Diego County Friday morning, destroying at least one building and forcing evacuations.

The blaze, dubbed the Sawday Fire, started along Sawday Truck Trail near Littlepage Road and had grown to about 60 acres by 10:30 a.m. Sawday Truck Trail runs between Ramona and the Julian area, parallel to state Route 78.

Cal Fire and two other agencies were in the area to fight the blaze. One building was engulfed in flames and others were threatened, officials said. The blaze was moving at a “critical rate of spread,” according to Cal Fire.

Officials ordered evacuations for residents and businesses on the following streets:

Sawday Truck Trail

Littlepage Road

Littlepage Lane

Old Julian Highway

Creek Hollow Drive

Creek Hollow Road

An evacuation center was set up temporarily at Ramona Rodeo Grounds on Aqua Lane. Sheriff’s deputies were going door-to-door helping people leave home.

California Highway Patrol closed all lanes of SR-78 between Third Street and Old Julian Highway.

Power is out at highway 67 and Poway road. (9 miles Southwest of Ramona) Sheriff’s deputies out directing traffic @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/NXtxeHAcTQ — Jeff McAdam (@JeffMcAdamTV) October 25, 2019

SkyFOX video showed at least one structure burning as the blaze moved through brush dotted with rural roads.

The fire came as San Diego County was on high alert for fire danger, with National Weather Service issuing a Red Flag Warning and San Diego Gas & Electric issuing precautionary power outages.

Those outages had 19,000 people without power, including in Ramona where the blaze was burning, as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.