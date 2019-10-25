Fire briefly threatens North County homes, knocks out power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN MARCOS, Calif -- About 3,000 residents in San Marcos were without power Friday morning after a small brush fire broke out just feet away from homes.

Residents reported burning brush around 4 a.m., near a housing development along Village Drive and South Twin Oaks Valley Road just west of California State University San Marcos.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with San Marcos Fire of a vegetation fire near Plateau Ave in the San Marcos area. Fire has been stopped at 3 acres; crews to remain on scene. pic.twitter.com/FleoSfdbSL — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 25, 2019

San Marcos Fire Department, Cal Fire and North County Fire District brought 10 engines, two bulldozers and other equipment to attack the flames, which grew to about three acres before they stopped it from spreading further. The blaze was not considered a threat to any structures as of 6 a.m., officials said.

Residents told FOX 5 they heard popping sounds and saw an orange glow just before their homes went dark. As of 6 a.m., about 2,980 people were without power in the surrounding area. San Diego Gas & Electric estimated power would not be restored until 6 p.m.

Around the county, more than 17,000 people were without power due to precautionary fire danger blackouts.