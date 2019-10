Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Canning day at Second Chance Brewing Company is the best day of the year for craft beer lovers.

Eight local breweries collaborated to create the "Capital of Craft" beer, which will debut in a limited edition for the opening party of San Diego Beer Week. All of their hard work is put into cans and will be cracked open when Beer Week starts, November 1st.

Heather Lake gave us a behind the scenes look.