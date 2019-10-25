BMW driver runs red light, hits motorcyclist

SAN DIEGO -- A 57-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Friday when a car ran a red light and struck his motorcycle in the Grantville section of San Diego.

The collision was reported about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Rancho Mission and Friars roads, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

The rider, who was aboard a 2014 Honda CTX, was headed north in the 6300 block of Rancho Mission Road and entered the intersection of Friars Road on a green light to turn left onto the 10000 block of Friars Road, when the Honda was struck by a 2002 BMW Z3, Heims said.

"The BMW entered the intersection against a red light and hit the motorcycle," Heims said. "The rider was separated from his motorcycle and sustained life-threatening injuries."

The man was taken to a hospital and the SDPD Traffic Division is investigating the collision, Heims said.

