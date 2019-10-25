7-11 clerk robbed at knifepoint

SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested on suspicion of robbing a 7-11 Convenience Store and confronting the clerk at knifepoint.

It happened around 4:31 a.m. Friday on 9th Avenue in East Village.

Police said the alleged robber demanded money from the cash register. The clerk hid behind the counter and did not comply with the demands. The suspect was carrying two large rocks in his jacket pockets, which he threw at the clerk, police added.

The man then reached over the counter and ripped out the cash register and left the store, police said. A witness called the police and provided a suspect description. He was located standing across the street from the 7-11 Store.

The suspect, an Asian male, identified as Khrisstyves Dulay, 42, was taken into custody without incident.