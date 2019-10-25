3 dead in Baja California wildfires

Posted 7:22 PM, October 25, 2019, by

Aerial view of palms and brush burning at Real Del Mar residential outskirts Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on October 25, 2019. - On the past 24 hours multiple wild fires erupted fueled by Santana winds conditions affecting northern Baja California State. Santa Ana winds are expected to gust through Friday evening. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

TIJUANA, Mexico — Three people have died in wildfires in Mexico’s Baja California, the Associated Press reported Friday.

More than 1,600 people had to evacuate their homes as fires burned near Tecate, Tijuana and between Rosarito and Ensenada, according to the country’s civil defense agency.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.