18K without power, more schools closed in fire danger blackouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- As gusty Santa Ana winds kept fire danger at peak levels and multiple wildfires raged to San Diego's north, more than 18,000 people remained without power due to precautionary blackouts Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning, in effect from 5 a.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday in the mountains and valleys, with the fiercest winds likely late Thursday night through early Friday morning.

As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, about 18,300 businesses and homes had their power turned off in East County communities including Alpine, Boulevard, Campo, Cuyamaca, Descanso, Dulzura, East Poway, Guatay, Jacumba, Julian, Pauma Valley, Pine Valley, Potrero, Ramona and Santa Ysabel.

Find detailed numbers and locations with SDG&E's interactive map.

Five school districts announced they would not hold classes Friday:

Spencer Valley School District

Warner Unified School District

Julian Union High School District

Julian Union School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Double Peak Elementary School in San Marcos was also closed, as about 3,000 customers in that area had power knocked out by a three-acre brush fire that was quickly controlled.

#Breaking update: Schools in 5 districts will be closed today due to public safety power shutoffs. Double Peak Elem. in San Marcos will also be closed. Full list: https://t.co/LdIX9PQX71 — SD County Ofc of Ed (@SanDiegoCOE) October 25, 2019

San Diego Gas & Electric warned tens of thousands customers total could lose service in efforts to limit the risk of accidental fires.

The utility opened two community resource centers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the duration of the outages. The centers were available for residents to get water and snacks, charge their phones and get updated information on the outages.

One center was located in Descanso, 9545 River Dr., and the other in Julian, 17606 Harrison Park Road.

The NWS also issued a high wind warning that will be in effect in the county mountains and valleys from 8 p.m. Thursday until 2 p.m. Friday. Officials warned that damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, while travel will be especially difficult for high-profile vehicles.

The strong winds will continue through Friday afternoon, then begin subsiding, forecasters said.

The predicted Santa Ana winds initially prompted San Diego Gas & Electric to notify roughly 24,000 customers of potential power shutoffs for safety reasons, but on Wednesday night that number increased to nearly 42,000.

A #RedFlagWarning is in effect for areas of San Diego County through Friday evening. @SDSheriff wants to remind everyone to be prepared in the event of a wildfire. For more information, visit: https://t.co/ZOb530FxCj @ReadySanDiego @NWSSanDiego @CALFIRESANDIEGO @ClevelandNF pic.twitter.com/yKH7Gdnytz — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) October 24, 2019

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom held a briefing in Los Angeles on utility companies' Public Safety Shutoff decisions.

The governor also sent a letter to SDG&E, SoCal Edison and PG&E saying "agreed protocols and measures have not been followed universally, nor sufficiently" and "going forward, it is critical that your utilities adhere to the agreements and protocols to provide transparent and consistent notification to state and local government officials, to provide adequately resourced Community Resource Centers, and to plan for and meet the needs of your vulnerable customers."