Tick Fire rips through 850 acres in LA County

LOS ANGELES — A brush fire rapidly spreading broke out in Agua Dulce Thursday afternoon and was threatening structures in the Canyon Country area, KTLA reported.

Los Angeles County firefighters first reported the incident around 1:45 p.m. on the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road. Dubbed the Tick Fire, it was moving quickly downhill toward residential communities in Santa Clarita.

Within 20 minutes, the flames had spread to 200 acres, and by 3 p.m. it covered more than 850 acres, according to the County Fire Department.

Aerial video showed the blaze was closing in on residences in a remote area before at least one in the area went up in flames just before 2:20 p.m.

By 2:40 p.m., the flames were moving toward homes in the area of Sunrose Place, within Santa Clarita city limits, the video from Sky5 showed. Aircraft could be seen conducting water drops in the area.

Crews could be seen working to prevent the fire from advancing onto residential properties.

Authorities had not released a list of areas under evacuation orders, but in a tweet L.A. County officials told anyone who lives near the blaze to leave home if they were able to do so safely.

The city of Santa Clarita said it would be posting public safety updates on its emergency website.

Firefighters were requesting a large response and four airtankers.

The fire came amid widespread red flag warnings with strong Santa Ana winds fanning Southern California. Coupled with high temperatures and low humidity, fire danger in northern L.A. County was considered extreme.

Gusts of 45-55 mph were expected to continue in the Tick Fire area through Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The weather agency also said extreme fire behavior and continued rapid spread were likely.

Agua Dulce was among several areas where Southern California Edison had shut off power as of 12:45 p.m. in an attempt to prevent downed power lines from sparking fires.

