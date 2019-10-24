Residents worry sinkhole repairs could hinder fire evacuations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- November is almost here, and crews are still working along Park Village Road after a sinkhole appeared in February.

Neighbors have been fed up with construction noise and traffic from lane closures, but the threat of fire danger is now looming large in many residents' minds.

Jason Ancheta, who lives near the sinkhole, said there is currently only one lane in and one lane out of the neighborhood along Park Village Road. "If there was a fire, there'd be a lot of backup, a lot of bottleneck," Ancheta said.

The City of San Diego did not respond to FOX 5's request for comment on when repairs to the sinkhole were expected to be completed.