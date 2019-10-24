Precautionary blackouts begin for San Diego fire danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Strong Santa Ana winds are expected in San Diego County Thursday and Friday, raising the threat of wildfires and prompting precautionary power shutdowns.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning, in effect from 5 a.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday in the mountains and valleys, with the fiercest winds likely late Thursday night through early Friday morning.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, just over 200 customers in East County communities near Alpine, Descanso, Santa Ysabel had their power turned off. San Diego Gas & Electric warned tens of thousands more customers may lose service in efforts to limit the risk of accidental fires.

Track the outages with SDG&E's interactive map.

Areas that could be affected included Alpine, Barona, Barrett Lake, Black Mountain Ranch, Boulevard, Campo, Coronado Hills, Cuyamaca, Descanso, east Poway, East Valley Center, Elfin Center, Julian, Lake Hodges, Mesa Grande, Mount Laguna, Palomar Mountain, Pine Valley, Potrero, Ramona, the western portion of Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Santa Fe, San Marcos, Santa Ysabel, Shelter Valley, Viejas and Warner Springs.

SDG&E will open two community resource centers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the duration of any potential outages. The centers will be available for residents to get water and snacks, charge their phones and get updated information on the outages.

One center will be located in Descanso, 9545 River Dr., and the other in Julian, 17606 Harrison Park Road.

A #RedFlagWarning is in effect for areas of San Diego County through Friday evening. @SDSheriff wants to remind everyone to be prepared in the event of a wildfire. For more information, visit: https://t.co/ZOb530FxCj @ReadySanDiego @NWSSanDiego @CALFIRESANDIEGO @ClevelandNF pic.twitter.com/yKH7Gdnytz — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) October 24, 2019

NWS said sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected, but gusts could reach 65 mph near mountain ridge tops.

Daytime humidity could drop as low as 5% Thursday and high temperatures in inland areas will hover in the mid-to high-90s.

Temperatures in the mountains will top out in the high 70s.

The NWS also issued a high wind warning that will be in effect in the county mountains and valleys from 8 p.m. Thursday until 2 p.m. Friday. Officials warned that damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, while travel will be especially difficult for high-profile vehicles.

The strong winds will continue through Friday afternoon, then begin subsiding, forecasters said.

The predicted Santa Ana winds initially prompted San Diego Gas & Electric to notify roughly 24,000 customers of potential power shutoffs for safety reasons, but on Wednesday night that number increased to nearly 42,000.

32.852829 -116.615853