× Report: Padres hire Jayce Tingler as new manager

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have a new manager: former Rangers coach Jayce Tingler.

ESPN first reported Tingler’s hire Thursday morning.

He replaces Andy Green, who was fired in September as the Padres wrapped up a 70-92 season. Tingler was formerly a bench coach and player development coordinator for the Rangers.

Jayce Tingler, who got the Padres job over Ron Washington, is widely respected for both his work ethic and game knowledge. Currently he’s managing winter ball in Escogido — and is 9-1. Being bilingual should be of big help for a Padres org loaded with international prospects. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 24, 2019

The San Diego Union-Tribune predicted Tingler’s hire Wednesday.

“The Padres remain mum, but signs are that Texas Rangers coach Jayce Tingler is the favorite to be their next manager,” Kevin Acee wrote. Acee reported Padres General Manager Preller had been described as “pushing Tingler.”

We will update this developing story as we learn more.