Naval Base Point Loma locked down over ‘suspicious person’

SAN DIEGO — Naval Base Point Loma was placed on lockdown early Thursday afternoon.

The base said on Facebook that a “suspicious person” was spotted in the area of the Harbor Drive installation, and that all personnel there were asked to find shelter in the nearest building. Everyone was asked to remain indoors until more information was available.

The Gateway Youth Center and Patrick Wade Child Development Center were also placed on lockdown.

Harbor Police have shut down Harbor Drive.

Naval Base Point Loma is made up of six installations and home to five ships and a submarine.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.