Mandatory evacuations ordered in San Bernardino brush fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. -- A brush fire that sparked overnight in San Bernardino had grown to about 75 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations by early Thursday morning.

The blaze started around 2 a.m. near Old Waterman Canyon Road and Highway 18, in a foothills area on the road to Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear. The campus of Cal State San Bernardino is about five miles away. Authorities are calling the blaze the "Old Water Fire."

READ ABOUT SAN DIEGO FIRE DANGER HERE

By 4 a.m., officials with San Bernardino National Forest said the fire had grown 50 to 100 acres "with potential for large growth as Santa Ana winds pick up. A short time later, officials ordered evacuations for a portion of the neighborhood.

San Bernardino Police Department was helping residents leave their homes, officials said. San Bernardino County Fire Department and Cal Fire units were fighting the blaze.