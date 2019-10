SAN DIEGO — Police arrested a man who they say threw railroad spikes and rocks at officers and threatened to kill a K-9.

Officers were called Thursday morning about a report of a man in the BNSF train yard in the 1300 block of Cesar E. Chavez Parkway, according to San Diego police. When officers tried to make contact with the suspect, police say he armed himself with a large stick and threw the items at them.

Officers used less-lethal force to take the man into custody.

