Local UN chapter hosts panel on climate change

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego's United Nations Association commemorated the 74th anniversary of the United Nations' founding Thursday night.

This year, the association's annual celebration included a panel discussion on climate change at Balboa Park.

"This is an issue that not only affects us at the United Nations Association but San Diego in its entirety," said Morelia Fernandez, a member of the San Diego chapter.

Panelists included a scientist from Scripps Institute of Oceanography and the executive chair of San Diego's Surfrider Foundation, Michael Torti. The panelists took questions from the audience and discussed possible solutions, like eliminating single-use plastic.

"What that really comes down to is looking around and identifying ways to reduce your impact," Torti said.

UN Day was celebrated in cities across the globe.