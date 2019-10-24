Front door transforms into Cookie Monster for Halloween

YORK, Pa. – A central Pennsylvania woman is getting into the Halloween spirit by decorating her house in a unique way.

Lisa Boll, of York Township, turned her front door into Cookie Monster using vines and blue spray paint. Styrofoam was used to form the eyes and, of course, a big chocolate chip cookie.

Boll says drivers will often pull over with their kids to take photos.

“It was surprising how many people get a big kick out of it,” Boll said. “It’s fun for Halloween and it’s not a horror thing, so it appeals to kids under the age of 3. It’s not scary.”

Boll says she choose Cookie Monster because she’s a big “Sesame Street” fan and this year marks the show’s 50th anniversary.

