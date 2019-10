CHULA VISTA, Calif. — One person was being treated for smoke inhalation Thursday afternoon after flames engulfed an RV in the South Bay, authorities said.

The vehicle is located near H Street and Woodlawn Avenue, according to Chula Vista Fire Department.

People were asked to avoid the area.

HAPPENING NOW – Chula Vista Firefighters are working to extinguish a RV Fire. FireMedics are treating a smoke inhalation victim. Please stay clear of H and Woodlawn. #chulavista #publicsafety pic.twitter.com/KgA8EUD1PT — Chula Vista Fire (@chulavistafire) October 24, 2019