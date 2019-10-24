Fire along I-5 in Castaic burns at least 1 home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- A blaze broke out along Interstate 5 in the Castaic area and was threatening structures as firefighters were battling the Tick Fire in nearby Canyon Country Thursday afternoon, KTLA reported.

The roof of at least one home at Old Road and Black Oak Lane was on fire, aerial video from Sky5 showed. The second blaze, apparently ignited near the Lake Hughes road exit of the highway and soon burned into a neighborhood.

The fire has burned at 5 to 7 acres according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It was originally dubbed the Old Fire, but officials began referring to it as the Tick Branch 10.

Flames burned a path from the freeway to the backs of homes, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

As flames licked backyards, residents could be seen trying the fight the blaze with garden hoes, aerial video showed.

Firefighters were battling the blaze from the ground and air.

The northbound side of the highway was closed at Lake Hughes after the blaze broke out, but the southbound side remained open, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No evacuations had been issued in the fire as of 4:30 p.m.

Interstate 5 is affected by the fire, according to the California Highway Patrol. Northbound lanes are shut down at Hasley Canyon Road. Southbound lanes were temporarily closed at Templin Highway but later reopened.

The blaze was burning amid heavy winds and as much of Southern California is under a red flag warning.