Brush fire ignites near Camp Pendleton

Posted 7:02 PM, October 24, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire began burning near Camp Pendleton Thursday evening, fire officials said.

The fire was reported close to Lake O’Neill around 7 p.m.

The Camp Pendleton Fire Department was working to control the flames as the North County Fire Protection District said the blaze would not affect residents living in North County.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Google Map for coordinates 33.326399 by -117.321112.

