Brush fire ignites near Camp Pendleton

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire began burning near Camp Pendleton Thursday evening, fire officials said.

The fire was reported close to Lake O’Neill around 7 p.m.

The Camp Pendleton Fire Department was working to control the flames as the North County Fire Protection District said the blaze would not affect residents living in North County.

Camp Pendleton Fire Is responding to a vegetation fire near Lake O’Niell. Smoke may be visible, but there is no threat to our district. — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) October 25, 2019

Check back for updates to this developing story.