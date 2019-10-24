Brush fire erupts in Sepulveda Basin

ENCINO, Calif. — A brush fire erupted in the Sepulveda Basin Thursday amid red-flag fire conditions, quickly scorching about two acres and sending a thick plume of black smoke into the air.

The fire erupted just before 4:30 p.m. near the 5600 block of North Woodley Avenue.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials said the blaze was burning in a southwestern direction, and residents in the area were urged to prepare for possible evacuations, given the dry, windy conditions.

The Sepulveda Basin has become a common camping site for the homeless, although there was no immediate indication of what sparked Thursday’s blaze. A roughly seven-acre brush fire burned in the basin in late July, displacing an estimated 100 homeless people who were living in the area.

City crews swept through the area in August and September conducting a massive cleanup operation. The fire also prompted the city to quickly approve an ordinance allowing police to clear homeless people out of fire-prone areas during red flag conditions. It was unclear if any such clearance was done Thursday, when a red flag warning went into effect.