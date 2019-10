Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The Aston Martin racing headquarters is housed at the world famous Nurburgring in Germany, and our auto expert Nik Miles was there to drive a car that most millennials would not be able to steal because they can’t drive a manual.

Only 3.8% of cars sold in the United States this year will be manuals. Welcome the latest car to join that list: The Aston Martin Vantage AMR and its 7-speed manual gearbox.