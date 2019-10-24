6 teens arrested after man is stabbed to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- A man who was stabbed to death at a park in Escondido Wednesday night has been identified and six people were arrested in connection with his murder, authorities said Thursday.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Mauricio Renteria of Escondido, Lt. Chris Lick of the Escondido Police Department said.

Renteria was stabbed during what police said was a gang-related brawl at Grove Park on East Mission Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Six minors, all between the ages of 14 and 17, were arrested for homicide and booked into juvenile hall, Lick said.

The investigation into Renteria's death was still in progress. Anyone with information was asked to call the Escondido Police Department at 760-839-4722 or the department's anonymous tip line at 760-743-8477.