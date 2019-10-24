335 flu cases diagnosed since flu season began

SAN DIEGO — County health officials announced Thursday that flu activity remained steady over the last week but confirmed flu cases are still three times what they were at this time last year.

The county’s Health and Human Services Agency confirmed only 36 flu cases over the last week, bringing the county’s 2019-2020 flu season case total to 335. The county had confirmed 109 cases at this time last year.

Only two residents have died due to flu complications since the county’s flu season started July 1. At this time last flu season, the county had not recorded a flu death.

County health officials expect flu cases to spike as the year approaches the holiday season and gets deeper into autumn and winter.

“The holiday season is right around the corner,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “With family and work gatherings coming up and people taking part in holiday activities, now is the time to get your flu shot to make sure you avoid getting sick and spreading the virus to others.”

County health officials and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly advise the annual flu vaccination for everyone 6 months and older, especially in demographics with a heightened risk of serious complications like pregnant women, people with chronic medical conditions like lung disease and people age 65 or older.

Residents can take precaution against contracting the virus by frequently washing their hands, cleaning commonly touched surfaces and avoiding contact with sick people. Residents can also get the flu vaccine at local doctors’ offices, retail pharmacies and the county’s public health centers.

A full list of locations offering flu shots can be found at the county’s immunization website or by calling 211 for the county’s health hotline.