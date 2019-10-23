Woman reported missing from Valley Center campground

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — A 51-year-old woman went missing Wednesday from a campground in Valley Center.

Diana Dwyer, who was reported missing by her adult son, was staying at the Lilac Oaks Campground with her husband when she went missing, according to Sgt. Alfred Duey of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

She was last seen about 3 a.m., Duey said.

“Diana is not carrying a phone or any money and is believed to have left the campground on foot,” Duey said. “She did not leave with or have access to any vehicles and she would have no known destination.”

Dwyer is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a fairy on her upper left arm and another on her left ankle and has no teeth or dentures. The sheriff’s department did not release her race or ethnicity.

Dwyer was wearing a knitted brown sweater, blue jeans and pink shoes when last seen.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

