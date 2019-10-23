UCSD named one of top 20 universities in the world

SAN DIEGO — U.S. News & World Report Wednesday named UC San Diego one of the top 20 universities in the world again and the sixth-best public university in the country.

The magazine’s list of the top global universities ranked entrants by the prolificness of their research, global reputation and international collaboration. UCSD ranked 19th among all universities and sixth among public universities, trailing UC Berkeley, the University of Washington, UCLA, UC San Francisco and the University of Michigan.

“The wide breadth of collaborative, multidisciplinary research undertaken at UC San Diego impacts communities across the planet, and the world is taking notice,” UCSD Chancellor Pradeep Khosla said.

Both rankings represent a dip from UCSD’s ranking last year, when the magazine deemed it the fifth-best public university in the U.S. and 17th-best university worldwide. Like last year, multiple UCSD academic programs also ranked among the top 20 in the world.

Harvard University topped the list, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, UC Berkeley and the University of Oxford. U.S. News & World Report first published its ranking of the best global universities in 2014.