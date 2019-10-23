Schools closed as 1.3K lose power in rural East County

SAN DIEGO — Some students in San Diego County weren’t headed to class Wednesday morning due to a power outage.

About 1,300 people were without power in Julian, Borrego Springs, Santa Ysabel and surrounding communities as of 7 a.m., according to San Diego Gas & Electric. The cause of the outage was unknown and the utility hoped to restore power by noon.

Schools in Julian Union School District and Julian Union High School District would not be holding classes, district officials confirmed early Wednesday.

“The safety and security of students, faculty, and staff is of the utmost importance to schools across the county,” said Music Watson, the chief of staff for San Diego County Office of Education. The office provided an update page for any further schools or information; you can view the page here.

You can get live updates on SDG&E’s outage map.

After originally saying the reason for the outage was preventative wildfire danger shutoffs in place from SDG&E this week, the district corrected their news release, saying the outage affecting Julian was unrelated.