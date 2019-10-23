San Diego firefighters preparing for dangerous fire weather conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Three strike teams will be stationed around San Diego County in order to move quickly should a fire start during forecasted Santa Ana conditions.

One strike team made up of five brush rigs from San Diego, Chula Vista and Poway fire departments stationed in Kearny Mesa. Another strike team will be stationed in Escondido. The third strike team will also be stationed in San Diego starting at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters from San Marcos, Oceanside, Carlsbad and Encinitas are also part of the strike teams, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Deputy Chief Steven Lozano. SDFD also has two helicopter crews available 24 hours a day until the fire threat is over.

Fire officials ask that residents prepare ahead of the Red Flag Warning by having an emergency kit, an evacuation plan, and important documents assembled and ready to go.

"We really ask that you are prepared," Lozano said.