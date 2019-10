Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- A person was fatally stabbed Wednesday night at a park in Escondido, authorities said.

The stabbing happened in the middle of Grove Park in the 700 block of Ash Street in the northeast portion of the city, Escondido police said.

Police say gang members are involved in the incident. Officers have detained two young men for questioning.

An investigation is underway.

Check back for updates on this developing story.