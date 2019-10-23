× Pain and Glory

I’m not sure how I missed the fact that a new Pedro Almodovar movie was out. The Oscar-winning Spanish director always has interesting stuff in his films, even if they don’t completely work (I’m still mad that Volver was so disappointing). So it was off to the Angelika Film Center to catch it this afternoon.

This story has Antonio Banderas playing an aging director that’s not in good health. It seems Almodovar is fond of making protagonists in his films play directors. Art imitates life?

Salvador Mallo (Banderas) has back pain from surgery, and he’s content sitting underwater in his pool, or in his house doing oxycontin or heroin, drinking, all to relieve himself of the pain and depression. A few of those scenes get rather repetitive. I mean, how many times do we need to see him crushing up pills to put in his drink, or heroin to slice up and smoke on foil? They had about 10 of those total.

We learn all about his ailments in a rather odd series of graphics depicting them all.

Nothing seems to inspire him to work again.

When Salva reconnects with Alberto Crespo (Asier Etxeandia), the star of one of his big films that ruined it by drug use on the set…things get a little more interesting. The first half was so dull, I fell asleep twice. My wife fell asleep for 15 minutes.

Salva ends up writing a piece called “Addiction” and Alberto performs it as a one-man act on stage, to great success. This leads to Salva reconnecting with an old flame who happened to be at a performance.

The flashbacks are surprisingly low-key, but touching and interesting. We see Salva as a boy, always reading, while his resentful mom (Penelope Cruz) works a few menial jobs. They live in an interesting cave style house, which is one of many things that will make you think of Fellini’s “8 ½.” Although that was a much better movie, with an amazing soundtrack by Nino Rota (although this movie has a score by Alberto Iglesias, and he’s not chopped liver).

Another series of flashbacks show Salvador teaching an illiterate laborer (Cesar Vicente) how to read and write, in exchange for his doing work on their casa.

We never really get enough information to feel for Salvador the way we should. We know little about his film career. We know two men in his life are heroin addicts, yet…he seems to be on his way to becoming a hardcore one as well. There needed to be more compelling things happening to make this a better character study.

So often in Almodovar movies, it seems he’s more concerned with set design, cinematography, and colors…and the script takes a back seat. That’s the case here, too. And by the end, although I enjoyed the second half, the film left me a bit cold.

This is really just for Pedro fans, nobody else. But that finally scene — wow! It knocked my socks off.

2 ½ stars out of 5.