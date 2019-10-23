Normal Heights dog park barks up controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- An interim dog park at Ward Canyon Park has become a controversial topic among Normal Heights residents.

Residents showed up for a meeting Tuesday at Normal Heights Elementary School to express their views regarding the park.

A section of the interim dog park that was abutting homes was recently shut down due to complaints.

One woman who was eager to work out a solution said the park was encroaching on her way of life. "All I hear is barking," said the woman, who was visibly shaken. "When I come home, when we have dinner—I even wake up to it."

A representative with Councilmember Chris Ward's office said the city wanted to revamp Ward Canyon Park awhile ago by equipping the space with a community garden and dog park, but couldn't get the project fully funded at the time. There was still a need for a dog playground, so an interim park was created.

Ward said he will be calling for full funding for a dog park at Ward Canyon Park in January. The exact location of the proposed park has yet to be determined.