Naturalization ceremony welcomes hundreds of new American citizens

Posted 11:43 AM, October 23, 2019
SAN DIEGO -- Hundreds of San Diego residents became American citizens Wednesday during a naturalization ceremony held downtown.

The ceremony began at 8 a.m. at San Diego Concourse's Golden Hall in collaboration with San Diego Continuing Education.

The new citizens' naturalization was made possible through their enrollment in free SDCE courses, which help students improve their English language skills and teach them about American history and the internal workings of American government.

