Local vets to sail around world with clean water systems, medical aid

SAN DIEGO -- Chris Curiel and Mike Parlacoski, San Diego natives and U.S. Navy veterans, are sailing the seas on a mission to make a positive impact on as many people as possible.

The two purchased a 40-foot boat together and are preparing for a journey around the world that could last as long as four years. The inspiration: A health scare for Parlacoski that forced him to reflect on how he was spending his life and what would make him happiest.

Now he'll sail the seas with his best friend, bringing clean water systems and medical aid to share with new friends around the globe. The two will survive on savings and donations after they depart from Fiddlers Cove in Coronado and head down the coast of Mexico, eventually travelling to South America and beyond.

Tabitha Lipkin sat down with Curiel and Parlacoski ahead of their journey. You can watch their story above.

If you're interested in helping them on their way, you can contribute to the friends' Patreon here. The two set sail Oct. 26.