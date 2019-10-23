Get rid of unwanted medications on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

SAN DIEGO — Residents looking to get rid of unwanted or expired prescription drugs will be able to take them to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department locations this Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., deputies will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by collecting and disposing of medications.

The service is free and anonymous. No sharps or needles will be accepted.

Deputies will be at the following locations:

Alpine Sheriff’s Station

2751 Alpine Boulevard

Poway Sheriff’s Station

13100 Bowron Road

Encinitas – Scripps Hospital

354 Santa Fe Drive

Ramona – Albertson’s Parking Lot

1459 Main Street

Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation

388 East Alvarado Street

Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station

11486 Campo Road

Imperial Beach Sheriff’s Substation

845 Imperial Beach Boulevard

San Marcos Sheriff’s Station

182 Santar Place

Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation

12365 Parkside Street

Santee – Walgreens Parking Lot

9305 Mission Gorge Road

Lemon Grove Sheriff’s Substation

3240 Main Street

Vista Sheriff’s Station

325 Melrose Drive