Get rid of unwanted medications on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Posted 3:55 PM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 03:56PM, October 23, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Residents looking to get rid of unwanted or expired prescription drugs will be able to take them to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department locations this Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., deputies will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by collecting and disposing of medications.

The service is free and anonymous. No sharps or needles will be accepted.

Deputies will be at the following locations:

Alpine Sheriff’s Station
2751 Alpine Boulevard

Poway Sheriff’s Station
13100 Bowron Road

Encinitas – Scripps Hospital
354 Santa Fe Drive

Ramona – Albertson’s Parking Lot
1459 Main Street

Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation
388 East Alvarado Street

Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station
11486 Campo Road

Imperial Beach Sheriff’s Substation
845 Imperial Beach Boulevard

San Marcos Sheriff’s Station
182 Santar Place

Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation
12365 Parkside Street

Santee – Walgreens Parking Lot
9305 Mission Gorge Road

Lemon Grove Sheriff’s Substation
3240 Main Street

Vista Sheriff’s Station
325 Melrose Drive

