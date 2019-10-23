Get rid of unwanted medications on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

SAN DIEGO — Residents looking to get rid of unwanted or expired prescription drugs will be able to take them to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department locations this Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., deputies will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by collecting and disposing of medications.
The service is free and anonymous. No sharps or needles will be accepted.
Deputies will be at the following locations:
Alpine Sheriff’s Station
2751 Alpine Boulevard
Poway Sheriff’s Station
13100 Bowron Road
Encinitas – Scripps Hospital
354 Santa Fe Drive
Ramona – Albertson’s Parking Lot
1459 Main Street
Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation
388 East Alvarado Street
Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station
11486 Campo Road
Imperial Beach Sheriff’s Substation
845 Imperial Beach Boulevard
San Marcos Sheriff’s Station
182 Santar Place
Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation
12365 Parkside Street
Santee – Walgreens Parking Lot
9305 Mission Gorge Road
Lemon Grove Sheriff’s Substation
3240 Main Street
Vista Sheriff’s Station
325 Melrose Drive