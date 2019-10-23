× Firefighters rescue dog from apartment fire

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — An apartment building in Escondido caught fire Wednesday morning, the Escondido Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived at the two-story unit along the 1400 block of South Juniper Street to find one of the units on fire. Power to the building was cut as firefighters worked to rescue a dog from the home and began searching for two cats that also lived in the unit.

Three adults and one child were evacuated, Escondido fire officials said.

No one was injured in the fire.