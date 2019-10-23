DUI suspect takes out hydrant, crashes into South Bay home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of DUI after she crashed an SUV into a house in the Otay Mesa area.

A passenger suffered minor injuries but no one inside the house was hurt.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Norstad Street near Palm Avenue, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The SUV driver sheared a fire hydrant before crashing through the home's dining room and kitchen, finally coming to a rest in the living room area.

Officers responded to the scene and arrested the SUV driver nearby after the woman tried to run off, Hernandez said. The woman, whose name and age were not immediately available, was booked into jail on suspicion of DUI.